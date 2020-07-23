US charges researchers from China. 3 have been arrested

Charges are for visa fraud according to the Justice Department





The probes of the visa holders have been suspected of ties with Chinese military. This according to the FBI.





The tensions between China and US have been elevated. I would expect the pedal to remain to the metal as the election approaches.

The FBI says that Chinese fugitives are currently being harbored at the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco. A total of 3 Chinese nationals have been arrested for visa fraud. The FBI has recently interviewed Chinese visa holders in more than 25 American cities.