US-China Phase One trade deal signing is "just the first round of a game"

"We must bear in mind that the trade war is not over yet - the US hasn't revoked all its tariffs on China and China is still implementing its retaliatory measures. There are still many uncertainties down the road."

Yup, I reckon we all definitely know this by now. This trade deal represents nothing more than a temporary truce between both countries - one that both could benefit from.





But in the long run, US-China relations will be set for some testing times over the next few years at the very least as they continue to lock horns on trade and other issues.



