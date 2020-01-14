US-China Phase One trade deal signing is "just the first round of a game"

Author: Justin Low

China remains cautious, saying that "the trade war is not over yet"

The remark comes from Taoran Notes, a social media account used by Beijing to manage trade talk expectations. The message said that the anticipated signing of the Phase One trade deal is "just the first round of a game".

"We must bear in mind that the trade war is not over yet - the US hasn't revoked all its tariffs on China and China is still implementing its retaliatory measures. There are still many uncertainties down the road."
Yup, I reckon we all definitely know this by now. This trade deal represents nothing more than a temporary truce between both countries - one that both could benefit from.

But in the long run, US-China relations will be set for some testing times over the next few years at the very least as they continue to lock horns on trade and other issues.

