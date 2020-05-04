Deteriorating US-China relationship in focus as New York begins the week
It's non-farm payrolls week
The US has been floating the idea of reparations and took it a step further on Sunday in this bizarre exchange with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on ABC:
RADDATZ: Do you believe it was manmade or genetically modified?
POMPEO: Look, the best experts so far seem to think it was manmade. I have no reason to disbelieve that at this point.
RADDATZ: Your -- your Office of the DNI says the consensus, the scientific consensus was not manmade or genetically modified.
POMPEO: That's right. I -- I -- I agree with that. Yes. I've -- I've seen their analysis. I've seen the summary that you saw that was released publicly. I have no reason to doubt that that is accurate at this point.
RADDATZ: OK, so just to be clear, you do not think it was manmade or genetically modified?
POMPEO: I've seen what the intelligence community has said. I have no reason to believe that they've got it wrong.
"Personally I think [China] made a horrible mistake. They tried to cover it up. It's really like [they were] trying to put out a fire. They couldn't put out the fire," Trump said.
"We're going to have to see what's going on [with the purchases] because of what happened," said Trump. "They took advantage of our country. Now they have to buy and, if they don't buy, we will terminate the deal. Very simple."