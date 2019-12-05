US, China trade negotiations on track, but countries remain at odds over value of farm purchases

A story from Wall Street Journal

Pres. Trump wants 40 to 50 billion. That number represents an enormous increase from $8.6 billion last year and twice as much as China bought from the US before the trade war began in earnest in 2018. Needless to say China is not comfortable with that amount

Pres. Trump also wants China to publicly state its purchasing plans



the report adds that the 2 sides haven't yet agreed on how deep a reduction in tariffs the US would make. Currently the US has tariffs on $360 billion of Chinese goods. If a deal is not made by December 15 the US is threatening 15% tariffs on an additional $165 billion of China imports



ForexLive



Wall Street Journal is reporting that the US, China trade negotiations are on track. However the 2 countries remain at odds over value farm purchases.