US-China talks on trade: China floated the idea of cancellation of tariffs & sanctions
A weekend piece via Reuters on virtual talks held between U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China's Vice Premier Liu He.
China's Xinhua state news agency:
- "The Chinese side negotiated over the cancellation of tariffs and sanctions, and clarified its position on China's economic development model and industrial policies,"
U.S. Trade Representative office statement:
- "reviewed implementation of the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement and agreed that the two sides would consult on certain outstanding issues,"
Here is the link to the Reuters article for more.