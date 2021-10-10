US-China talks on trade: China floated the idea of cancellation of tariffs & sanctions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A weekend piece via Reuters on virtual talks held between U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China's Vice Premier Liu He.

China's Xinhua state news agency:
  • "The Chinese side negotiated over the cancellation of tariffs and sanctions, and clarified its position on China's economic development model and industrial policies," 
U.S. Trade Representative office statement:
  • "reviewed implementation of the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement and agreed that the two sides would consult on certain outstanding issues,"
Here is the link to the Reuters article for more. 

