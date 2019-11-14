US-China talks reportedly stuck on how to enforce farm goods purchases

Bloomberg reports on the matter











It is said that China is resisting a proposal from the US that it provide monthly, quarterly and annual targets for purchases while insisting that both sides must agree to rollback tariffs in phases if a trade deal is reached.

Just a couple more details surfacing on trade talks but this is exactly the same story as what we heard from the WSJ overnight





Saying that the US is demanding that China detail how it plans to reach as much as $50 billion in agricultural purchases, and that such a demand has become a sticking point in negotiations, citing people familiar with the matter.