US-China trade catch-up: Still waiting on Trump

A catch-up to the news in the US-China trade rhetoric this week





ForexLive The focus may be on the UK election today but let's not forget about the bigger issue in markets and that is the 15 December tariffs decision. As thing stand, we're still waiting on Trump to deliver the final verdict and we may not get one before the weekend.





As mentioned yesterday, the decision is as good as a coin flip but if we get to the closing hours of tomorrow without any word, I would expect markets to err on the side of caution.





If anything else, I'd very much prefer to be going into the weekend with cash in hand if there is no announcement made going into the close.



