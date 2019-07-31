US-China trade negotiators reportedly set to meet again in September for next round of talks

According to Xinhua, a Chinese state media outlet





Says trade talks were candid and efficient

Both sides discussed China increasing US agricultural purchases

As well as US creating good conditions for China to follow through on those purchases

There were also deep exchanges over major issues of mutual interest

Doesn't look like they're giving out much details about the other issues talked about in the negotiations this week. But hey, at least there's some sense of progression - however false the impression may be. Then again this is all merely going back to where we once were at the start of the year.



