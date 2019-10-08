US-China trade talks: How to make friends and influence people

Odd way to set a good tone...





European equities opened in the green, but are now in the red with the Dax down -0.38% and only the FTSe showing marginal gains of 0.14% (helped by a weak GBP this am). (gains now gone as I publish this post)





The risk tone could be about to turn when you consider that going into these talks:





1. US blacklisted 28 Chinese companies

2. China's halted NBA (National Basketball Association) broadcasts





Feeling tense anyone?



