US close to blackballing 89 Chinee aerospace, tech companies (citing ties to China military)

Reuters citing a Commerce Dept document

US close to declaring that 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies have military ties that can stop them from receiving certain US exports

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Commerce, which produced the list, declined to comment.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately response to a request for comment.

The list is included in a draft rule that identifies Chinese and Russian companies the U.S. considers "military end users," a designation that means U.S. suppliers must seek licenses to sell a broad swath of commercially available items to them.





