US close to blackballing 89 Chinee aerospace, tech companies (citing ties to China military)
Reuters citing a Commerce Dept document
- US close to declaring that 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies have military ties that can stop them from receiving certain US exports
- A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Commerce, which produced the list, declined to comment.
- The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately response to a request for comment.
The list is included in a draft rule that identifies Chinese and Russian companies the U.S. considers "military end users," a designation that means U.S. suppliers must seek licenses to sell a broad swath of commercially available items to them.
