US close to blackballing 89 Chinee aerospace, tech companies (citing ties to China military)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters citing a Commerce Dept document

  • US close to declaring that 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies have military ties that can stop them from receiving certain US exports  

More from Reuters:
  •  A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Commerce, which produced the list, declined to comment. 
  • The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately response to a request for comment.   
The list is included in a draft rule that identifies Chinese and Russian companies the U.S. considers "military end users," a designation that means U.S. suppliers must seek licenses to sell a broad swath of commercially available items to them. 

---
ps this from a good few hours ago posted here ICYMI:
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose