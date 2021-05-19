US comments now on USMCA trade deal - further comments on labor
Earlier statement here: USMCA trade ministers statement - highlight labor issues
More now, this time remarks from a US official:
- US, Mexico, Canada trade ministers had engaging and cooperative discussion on climate change and future cooperation
- continues to make concerns known to Canada over dairy tariff-rate quotas, will keep in touch on this issue-official
- official says initial US-Mexico exchange on rapid response labor mechanism in gm <gm.n> case shows collaborative use of new enforcement tool
- says would like to see a "little more progress" in Mexico on implementation of USMCA express shipments provisions
- says not aware of any discussion or interest regarding changing the name of USMCA trade deal