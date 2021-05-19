US comments now on USMCA trade deal - further comments on labor

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier statement here: USMCA trade ministers statement - highlight labor issues

More now, this time remarks from a US official:

  •  US, Mexico, Canada trade ministers had engaging and cooperative discussion on climate change and future cooperation
  • continues to make concerns known to Canada over dairy tariff-rate quotas, will keep in touch on this issue-official
  • official says initial US-Mexico exchange on rapid response labor mechanism in gm <gm.n> case shows collaborative use of new enforcement tool
  • says would like to see a "little more progress" in Mexico on implementation of USMCA express shipments provisions
  • says not aware of any discussion or interest regarding changing the name of USMCA trade deal



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose