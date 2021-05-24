US commerce Sec. Raimondo: $52B investment in chip manufacturing

Could ad 7, 8, 9, 10 additional US factories

The US commerce Sec. Raimondo is reportedly saying that $52 billion for chip manufacturing could result in 7, 8, 9 10 additional US factories.





Intel announced that they were investing $20 billion for two new "fabs" in Chander, Arizona. Rivals Taiwan Semiconductor will also invest $12 billion in an advanced chip factory also in Arizona. Micron see yellow saying they will spend $3 billion on a factory in Virginia.





The chip shortage has highlighted the supply chain disruptions and risks of production outside of the US borders. Moreover, IP and security risks have been elevated in recent years. The Biden administration is adamant about closing that risk exposure by bringing chip manufacturing back to the borders of the US.