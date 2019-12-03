US Commerce Sec Ross: Getting China deal right is more important than timing

Agreeing on a China-US deal by this December or next December "is much less important than getting a proper deal"

Several things still needed to close trade deal with China, including details on products and quantities to be purchased by China

I don't think you can take any hints from these comments. There are different factions in the White House that are pushing Trump in different directions. They're all waiting for him to make a decision and no one knows what it will be.

