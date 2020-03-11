US Congress' attending doctor says expects coronavirus infections to number 70 to 150 million

US media report on 'closed meeting' comments from Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court.

a closed-door meeting Tuesday that included Senate administrative office staff and personnel from both parties

The report adds:

Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology at Harvard, said earlier this month that he thinks about 40% to 70% of the world's population could become infected with the virus, and of those, 1% will die



1% of 70 million (let alone the upper estimate) is 700,000 dead.











