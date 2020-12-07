US congress likely to pass one-week stop-gap spending bill - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Politico report

Here's another example of nothing ever being easy in Congress:

I am hearing that Congress is likely to pass a one-week stopgap spending bill to avert a shutdown at the end of this week - and give negotiators more time to figure out what they are going to do with government funding on a longer-term basis
That doesn't exactly scream confidence but an optimist might argue that this is happening because Congressional leaders see a real opportunity for a stimulus bill.

