While we await the US Congress vote - coronavirus cases in the USA jump by 12,000 in one day

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The latest Johns Hopkins data 

  • death toll in the US is now over 1,000 (1031)
  • number of U.S. cases+12,000 in one day
  • U.S. now has more than 68,000 COVID-19 infections 
  • New York has become the epicenter in the U.S.with over 33,000 infections. & 280 dead

U.S. testing capacity has increased 
  • more available tests mean more COVID-19 cases will be discovered and reported


ForexLive
