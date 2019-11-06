US considering scheduling Trump-Xi meeting after NATO summit in London

Are the details worked out?

I am not suggesting that Phase I of the US/China trade deal is in jeopardy but the focus from the White House is on the when and the place. I wonder if the horse is getting in front of the cart?. This was suggested by CNBC's Kayla Tausche.





A senior administration official is now on the newswires saying that the US is considering scheduling the Trump/Xi meeting to sign the interim US/China trade deal after the NATO summit in London scheduled for December 3. They add no decision yet has been made.







This idea was suggested by CNBC's Kayla Tausche, but is now being released by the White House.

