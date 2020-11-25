US considers lifting European travel restrictions - report

Reuters reports, citing airline officials on the matter

The report says that the US is considering to revoke entry restrictions for most non-US citizens who recently were in Brazil, Britain, Ireland and 26 members of the Schengen Area.





The sources briefed on the matter say that the plan has received the backing of the White House coronavirus taskforce, public health and other federal agencies.





That said, the officials provided a caveat in saying that Trump may still not decide to lift the restrictions from Europe with a potential hurdle being that European countries are not likely to immediately allow most Americans to resume visits.





Just be aware that this relates to the travel ban to most visitors from Europe since March, while Brazil's travel ban was imposed back in May.



