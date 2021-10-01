US Construction spending 0.0% vs 0.3% estimate

US construction spending for August 2021





Construction spending for August comes in weaker than expectations at 0.0% vs 0.3% estimate

Total spending $1584.1B vs 1584B last month

Private construction -0.1% to $1242.2B vs 1243.7B last month.

Private Residential construction +0.4%

Non Residential construction -1.0%

Public construction +0.5%

Public residential construction fell -1.4%

Public non residential construction rose 0.5%

Private educational construction rose 1.1%

Highway construction rose 1.6% to $98.3B from $96.8B last month

Total construction is still up 8.9% YoY with Residential up 23.9% while nonresidential construction is down -3.0%.





Private construction YoY is up 13.0% with residential construction up 24.3% while nonresidential construction is down -2.3%. Transportation is down -4.2%, communication -3.7%, Power -1.2% lower. Each would increase under the Biden infrastructure plan.



