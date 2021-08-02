US construction spending 0.1% versus -0.2% last month
US construction spending for June 2021
- construction spending +0.1% versus 0.4% estimate
- prior month was -0.3% revised to -0.2%
- year on year construction spending is up 8.2%. The first six month since 2020 has a gain of 5.4%
- private construction rose 0.4% versus May
- residential construction rose 1.1% versus May
- nonresidential construction fell -0.7% versus May
- public construction fell -1.2% versus May
- educational construction -0.8% versus May
- highway construction -5.3% versus May
For the full report CLICK HERE