US construction spending 0.1% versus -0.2% last month

US construction spending for June 2021

  • construction spending +0.1% versus 0.4% estimate
  • prior month was -0.3% revised to -0.2%
  • year on year construction spending is up 8.2%. The first six month since 2020 has a gain of 5.4%
  • private construction rose 0.4% versus May
  • residential construction rose 1.1% versus May
  • nonresidential construction fell -0.7% versus May
  • public construction fell -1.2% versus May
  • educational construction -0.8% versus May
  • highway construction -5.3% versus May
US private/public construction spending
For the full report CLICK HERE
