US construction spending for December -0.2% versus 0.5% estimate

US construction spending for December 2019

Prior report came in at 0.6% revised to +0.7%

US construction spending comes in weaker than expected at -0.2% versus 0.5% estimate



total private construction reached 1.327 trillion.



private construction spending -0.1% to 991.2 million



public spending -0.4% to 336.4 million.



Disappointing number for construction spending in the month of December. The Trump administration is talking about and infrastructure bill. However with government spending and deficits where they are, it might tough to get that off the ground.









