US construction spending for December 1.0% vs. 0.8% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US construction spending for December 2020

  • prior report saw a gain of 0.9% revised to +1.1%
  • Construction spending rose 1.0%
  • Residential rose 3.1% with home improvements up 0.41%
  • Non-residential fell -1.7%
  • Private +1.2%
  • Public +0.5%
About 60% of construction is residential which remains fairly strong.

The range of estimates was from 0.3% to 1.7%.

The better number and the revision to the prior month is positive as builders increase construction to accommodate the higher demand

Below is a chart of the percentage changes apart from September, the index has been positive since June.

