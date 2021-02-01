US construction spending for December 1.0% vs. 0.8% estimate

US construction spending for December 2020

prior report saw a gain of 0.9% revised to +1.1%

Construction spending rose 1.0%



Residential rose 3.1% with home improvements up 0.41%

Non-residential fell -1.7%

Private +1.2%

Public +0.5%





The range of estimates was from 0.3% to 1.7%.





The better number and the revision to the prior month is positive as builders increase construction to accommodate the higher demand







Below is a chart of the percentage changes apart from September, the index has been positive since June.





About 60% of construction is residential which remains fairly strong.