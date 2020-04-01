US construction spending for February -1.3% vs 0.6% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Construction spending for February 2020

  • The February US construction spending fell by a greater than expected -1.3% versus +0.6% estimate. 
  • The prior month was revised sharply higher, however, the with a gain of 2.8% versus 1.8% previously reported
  • The construction spending is up 6% versus February 2019
  • For the 1st two months of the year construction spending totaled $193.5 billion versus $178.8 billion from the same period in 2019
  • Private construction fell  -1.2% 
  • public construction fell -1.5% 
The data is from February which makes it less important.

US construction spending
ForexLive
