US construction spending for February -1.3% vs 0.6% estimate

Construction spending for February 2020

The February US construction spending fell by a greater than expected -1.3% versus +0.6% estimate.

The prior month was revised sharply higher, however, the with a gain of 2.8% versus 1.8% previously reported

The construction spending is up 6% versus February 2019



For the 1st two months of the year construction spending totaled $193.5 billion versus $178.8 billion from the same period in 2019



Private construction fell -1.2%



public construction fell -1.5%



The data is from February which makes it less important.









