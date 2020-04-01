US construction spending for February -1.3% vs 0.6% estimate
Construction spending for February 2020
- The February US construction spending fell by a greater than expected -1.3% versus +0.6% estimate.
- The prior month was revised sharply higher, however, the with a gain of 2.8% versus 1.8% previously reported
- The construction spending is up 6% versus February 2019
- For the 1st two months of the year construction spending totaled $193.5 billion versus $178.8 billion from the same period in 2019
- Private construction fell -1.2%
- public construction fell -1.5%
The data is from February which makes it less important.