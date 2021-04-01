US construction spending for February -0.8% versus -1.0% estimate
US construction spinal for February 2021
- US construction spending for February 2021 came in at -0.8% versus -1.0% estimate.
- Last month construction spending rose 1.2% revised from +1.7%
- residential construction fell -0.2%
- nonresidential construction fell -1.3%
- total private construction felt -0.5%
- public residential construction also fell -0.2%
- public nonresidential construction fell -1.0%
- total public construction fell -1.7%
- YoY total construction rose 5.3% with residential private construction up 21.1% and nonresidential private construction-6.1%