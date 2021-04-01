US construction spending for February -0.8% versus -1.0% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US construction spinal for February 2021

  • US construction spending for February 2021 came in at -0.8% versus -1.0% estimate.
  • Last month construction spending rose 1.2% revised from +1.7%
  • residential construction fell -0.2%
  • nonresidential construction fell -1.3%
  • total private construction felt -0.5%
  • public residential construction also fell -0.2%
  • public nonresidential construction fell -1.0%
  • total public construction fell -1.7%
  • YoY total construction rose 5.3% with residential private construction up 21.1% and nonresidential private construction-6.1%
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose