US construction spending for October -0.8% versus 0.3% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US construction spending for October 2019

  • US construction spending falls -0.8% versus September. Estimate +0.3%
  • private residential construction -0.9%
  • private construction spending -1.0%
  • public construction -0.2%
  • private nonresidential outlays -1.2%
  • prior month revised to -0.3% from 0.5% initially reported
  • state local construction fell -0.3%
  • federal construction rose 0.6% to the highest level since May 2013
Weak data across the board with revision even down more sharply than initially reported
