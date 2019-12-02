US construction spending for October -0.8% versus 0.3% estimate
US construction spending for October 2019
- US construction spending falls -0.8% versus September. Estimate +0.3%
- private residential construction -0.9%
- private construction spending -1.0%
- public construction -0.2%
- private nonresidential outlays -1.2%
- prior month revised to -0.3% from 0.5% initially reported
- state local construction fell -0.3%
- federal construction rose 0.6% to the highest level since May 2013
Weak data across the board with revision even down more sharply than initially reported