US construction spending for September -0.5% versus 0.4% estimate

US construction spending for September 2021





US construction spending for September came in weaker than expected at -0.5% versus +0.4% estimate



Total spending $1573.6 billion versus revised August of $1582.0 billion.



Private construction came in at $1229.9 billion -0.5% versus August

Private residential construction came in at $773.5 billion -0.4% on the month

Private nonresidential construction came in at $456.4 billion -0.6% MoM.



Public construction came in at $343.7 billion -0.7% MoM.



Public educational construction $80.7 billion +0.9% MoM

Highway construction $99.8 billion -0.7% MoM



Versus a year ago:



Total construction is up 7.8% versus 8.9% last month



Total private construction is up 11.1% year on year (versus +13% last month). Residential single-family home construction is up 30.4% year on year while multi family homes are up 10.5%



Total public construction is down -2.4% year on year. Education construction is down -6.0%. Transportation is down -6.9%. Highways and streets are up 7.1% and sewage and waste disposal is up 6.6%



Construction spending is worse than expected assuming some sort of infrastructure stimulus passing, public construction should see a boost. Total public construction is down -2.4% year on year.





