US construction spending for the month of August 0.1% versus 0.5% estimate

US construction spending for the month of August comes in at 0.1% below expectations of 0.5%
US construction spending for the month of August rose by 0.1%. That was lower than 0.5% increase expected. Last month construction spending also rose by 0.1%.  
  • Versus August 2019 construction spending is down -1.9%
  • residential construction rose 0.9% on the month. It is down -5.0% YoY
  • nonresidential construction spending fell -0.4% in August and is up 0.3% YoY.
  • Total private construction came in unchanged for the month 
  • Total public construction rose by 0.4%
Overall, the numbers for the month are sluggish.

