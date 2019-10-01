US construction spending for the month of August 0.1% versus 0.5% estimate
US construction spending for the month of August
US construction spending for the month of August rose by 0.1%. That was lower than 0.5% increase expected. Last month construction spending also rose by 0.1%.
- Versus August 2019 construction spending is down -1.9%
- residential construction rose 0.9% on the month. It is down -5.0% YoY
- nonresidential construction spending fell -0.4% in August and is up 0.3% YoY.
- Total private construction came in unchanged for the month
- Total public construction rose by 0.4%
Overall, the numbers for the month are sluggish.