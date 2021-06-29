US consumer confidence and housing data coming up

Economic data coming up

The big England vs Germany match will be a distraction today at 1200 GMT (1600 GMT) but there could be plenty before that to keep markets moving.





It starts with a pair of US housing releases at 9 am ET in the FHFA house price indicator and the Case-Shiller measure, both for April. These are lower tier housing indicators but they will highlight the equity that US home owners have built in the past year.





At that same time, the Fed's Barkin will speak on the economic outlook. We've heard from him recently so this won't be anything groundbreaking but it will be interesting viewing.





The main release of the day is an hour later at 10 am ET with the June consumer confidence report from the Conference Board. The consensus is 119.1. As the chart below shows, there's still some work to do to get back to pre-pandemic levels.



