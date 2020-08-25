US consumer confidence coming up next

Data from the Conference Board





Consumer confidence is traditionally one of the best leading indicators but the market isn't listening. Both the U Mich and Conference Board measures are stuck near the pandemic lows and today's data isn't expected to show signs of improvement.





The thinking in the market is that the consumer outlook is clouded by the pandemic and I'm sympathetic to that view. At the same time, when consumers aren't feeling good they aren't feeling good, eventually that will hit spending.





The consensus today is for a slight increase to 93.0 from 92.6. it was at 130 before the pandemic.



The data is due at the top of the hour.

