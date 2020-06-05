US consumer credit plunges -$68.78 billion vs. $-20 billion estimate

US consumer credit for the month of April 2020

Revolving credit fell by $-58.3 billion vs. $-26.2 billion last month. The annual changes $-64.9 billion. Revolving credit is credit card debt



nonrevolving credit fell by $-10.5 billion vs. plus $14.7 billion last month. That is a -4.0% annual change.

The total flows fell by $-825.4 billion as consumers cut back on spending.

