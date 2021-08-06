US consumer credit for June $37.69B vs est. $23.0B

consumer credit $37.69 billion versus estimate 23.0 billion



revolving credit $17.86 billion



nonrevolving credit $19.83 billion







The credit number is the highest this year and highest going back to 2016 (at least). Typically, higher credit is indicative of a confident consumer. In the current environment, stocks are higher, home prices are higher, job market is improving which can lead to more consumer spending on credit.





It can get out of hand too. If the consumer spends too much and balances of credit go too high, it might lead to a pullback in spending at some point.