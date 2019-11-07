US consumer credit rises $9.513 billion versus $15 billion estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US consumer credit for the month of September 2019

the US consumer credit for the month of September rose by $9.513 billion which was a less than the $15 billion estimate.
  • The prior month was revised slightly lower $217.842 billion from $17.901 billion
  • the rise is the slowest pace since June 2018
  • borrowing increased at a 2.8% annualized rate which was the slowest since June 2018
  • revolving debt which includes credit card debt declined $1.1 billion after falling $2.2 billion in the previous month.
  • Nonrevolving debt increased by $10.6 billion which is the smallest gain in 4 months. This came after a $20 billion gain in August
The consumer is downshifting a little in the current month but before we can make a big judgment that they are really worried, the total credit increased at an annualized 4.9% in the 3rd quarter which was the fastest growth rate since the 4th quarter of 2018.  
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose