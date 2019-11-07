US consumer credit rises $9.513 billion versus $15 billion estimate

The prior month was revised slightly lower $217.842 billion from $17.901 billion



the rise is the slowest pace since June 2018

borrowing increased at a 2.8% annualized rate which was the slowest since June 2018



revolving debt which includes credit card debt declined $1.1 billion after falling $2.2 billion in the previous month.



Nonrevolving debt increased by $10.6 billion which is the smallest gain in 4 months. This came after a $20 billion gain in August

The consumer is downshifting a little in the current month but before we can make a big judgment that they are really worried, the total credit increased at an annualized 4.9% in the 3rd quarter which was the fastest growth rate since the 4th quarter of 2018.