US consumer spending shows a puzzling uptick in the latest JPM high-frequency data

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's not what you would expect

US supplemental unemployment benefits were cut off at the start of the month but in a counter-intuitive move, spending rose. JPMorgan card-spending data showed a significant rise in the latest period up to Aug 7 in figures released today.
consumer spending
The main boost to spending appears to be in recurring non-discretionary spending like utilities, child card, telecom and insurance but there's also an uptick in discretionary.

There's clear a start-of-month effect here:
consumer spending
Digging through the report, it's tough to see where the spending is coming from because  there's also a notable downtick in retail, restaurants and recreation spending.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose