US coronavirus - Alaska’s largest hospital has begun rationing its medical services

Via Associated Press, disturbing news from the US state of Alaska.

Overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 patients

Alaska's largest hospital ... prioritizing resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most.

"While we are doing our utmost, we are no longer able to provide the standard of care to each and every patient who needs our help"

"The acuity and number of patients now exceeds our resources and our ability to staff beds with skilled caregivers, like nurses and respiratory therapists. We have been forced within our hospital to implement crisis standards of care"

Wow. This triage approach was used in Northern Italy when it was hit over a year ago. Its like the public health response in certain US states (well, their politicians really) have learnt nothing at all.





Best wishes to the people in Alaska. Do what you can to protect yourself and your loved ones from infection.