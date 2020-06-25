US Coronavirus - Apple reclosing, 32 stores now shut again

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

About that reopening for the US economy, its not going so well.

Apple is reclosing stroes
  • the firm will close 14 stores in Florida starting Friday 
  • brings its total re-closures to 32 stores in the United States
Apple has already shut stores in cities in resurgent virus states
seven stores in the Houston area
Arizona
South Carolina
North Carolina

All of Apple's 271 stores in the US closed in March, the closures now are in reposne to local conditions. 

