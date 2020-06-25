US Coronavirus - Apple reclosing, 32 stores now shut again

About that reopening for the US economy, its not going so well.

Apple is reclosing stroes

the firm will close 14 stores in Florida starting Friday

brings its total re-closures to 32 stores in the United States

Apple has already shut stores in cities in resurgent virus states

seven stores in the Houston area

Arizona

South Carolina

North Carolina





All of Apple's 271 stores in the US closed in March, the closures now are in reposne to local conditions.







