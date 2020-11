California Governor Newsom is slamming on the brakes on the reopening process, shifting almost all of California to the most restrictive tier.

This is, of course, due to rapidly skyrocketing COVID-19 cases.

nearly all California counties have been moved backward

stronger mask mandates introduced, masks must be worn in most cases outside of the house whenever in public (with few exceptions)

The gov also said he was assessing the "notion of a curfew" for California

As an example, San Francisco will be closing non-essential offices and restricting capacity at gyms to 10%.





Looking ahead, there is potential light at the end of this dank tunnel:

Its a long tunnel. Wear a mask. Do the right thing in other actions also.