US coronavirus case count is second-highest on record

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
The JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
-
FX option expiries for Thursday July 23 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday July 22 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday July 21 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday July 20 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.9938 (vs. yesterday at 6.9921)
-
ECB Lagarde: Recovery is about transforming the economy
-
BOE's Haskel: I am concerned about the economy "getting stuck" and only recovering slowly
-
ECB's de Cos: Inflation expectations are very low
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9921 (vs. yesterday at 6.9718)