US coronavirus case count is second-highest on record

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest virus news

  • US cases counted by Johns Hopkins and Bloomberg at 74,848, which is second-highest on record
  • US deaths up 1297, the fourth time in the past week over 1000
  • Brazilian President Bolsonaro has tested negative
  • Arizona reports 3748 new cases, up 2.4% vs 1.7% seven-day average
  • Deaths up 144, just shy of the July 18 record of 147
  • Deaths in Florida dropped for a second day to 124 but cases rose another 12,199
  • Hong Kong cases rose a record 133
  • German cases rose 742, which is the most in a month
Overall, the US continues to report a slowing in case growth at a high level. The next few weeks before schools return are a critical time to get new infections dramatically lower.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose