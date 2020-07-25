US coronavirus case count is second-highest on record

The latest virus news

US cases counted by Johns Hopkins and Bloomberg at 74,848, which is second-highest on record

US deaths up 1297, the fourth time in the past week over 1000



Brazilian President Bolsonaro has tested negative

Arizona reports 3748 new cases, up 2.4% vs 1.7% seven-day average

Deaths up 144, just shy of the July 18 record of 147

Deaths in Florida dropped for a second day to 124 but cases rose another 12,199

Hong Kong cases rose a record 133

German cases rose 742, which is the most in a month



Overall, the US continues to report a slowing in case growth at a high level. The next few weeks before schools return are a critical time to get new infections dramatically lower.





