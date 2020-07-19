US coronavirus cases reported at +67k to nearly 3.7 million now

Weekend counts are usually on the low side, so treat this +67,574 with care. Some testing sites close over the weekend.

Via US CDC numbers.

Florida reported more than 12,000 new cases on Sunday. 
Saturday numbers are here 
