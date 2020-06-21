US coronavirus cases rise 1.6% vs 1.2% seven-day average

Highest rate of change since June 1

US virus cases rose 34,284 in the past day. It's the second day in a row above 30,000 after ranging from 19-28K in the prior week.







California 3893, or a 2.4% rise

Arizona 3109 or a 6.7% rise



Florida cases rose 4.5% compared to the seven-day average of 3.4%

Texas hospitalizations have hit a record for nine straight days and 4430 new cases





An equally hot spot right now is Brazil where cases jumped 34,666 in the past day and 1022 people died.





In Beijing there were another 22 confirmed cases on Saturday.







Meanwhile six members of Trump's staff tested positive for the virus ahead of his rally in Tulsa. Crowds were smaller than anticipated. This was purportedly as he took the stage:





