The US figures around for the coronavirus and the trajectory is slowing a bit.





The CDC is reporting:

total cases 140,904 vs 122,653 yesterday. That is a 15% increase on the day. The prior report showed an increase of 19%.



Death toll rises to 2,405 vs 2,112 yesterday. That is a 13.8% increase on the day.





Earlier, Canada reported that there case total rose to 6,671 versus 6,258 previously. With the death toll rising to 66 from 63 previously.