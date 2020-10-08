US coronavirus cases rose by 51,354 on Wednesday

The chart doesn't show today's numbers but we're seeing the genesis of a third wave. In the second wave, the mortality rate was significantly lower than in the first, likely even adjusting for all the cases that went undiagnosed in March to May.





Treatments are improving every day but 854 people in the US still died today and another six months at that pace would mean another 150K people dead and that's without accounting for negative combinations with the seasonal flu.





Hopefully widespread vaccinations begin early in 2021.

