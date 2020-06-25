US coronavirus - CDC director says total cases in the US is around 23 million (that is, 10 times current estimates)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CDC Director Robert Redfield spoke with media on Thursday:

  •  "Our best estimate right now is that for every case that's reported, there actually are 10 other infections."
  • Redfield estimated that 92 to 95% of the U.S. population is still susceptible to the virus.
 The CDC numbers he is using are based on results from rounds of surveillance testing using antibody-detection tests.   
  • CDC stands by the numbers
  • others do question these tests as showing high false positives
