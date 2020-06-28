US Coronavirus - Dallas county asks Texas Governor to reintroduce stay-at-home order

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

As COVID-19 cases in Texas surge, and concern resurfaces of ICU capacity, the head elected official in Dallas County has asked the Governor of the state to bring in a fresh stay-at-home order.

Also a mandatory mask wearing order.

--
Early FX rates are reflecting the renewed coronavirus worries, although the moves are not large. Points to a weaker Globex opening for equity indices. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose