The latest numbers





The CDC says total coronavirus deaths are now 55,258, up from 53,922.







The US lost just under 54,000 soldiers in combat in the first world war. Interestingly, the US's war losses due to the Spanish flu were 63,114, which surpassed deaths in combat.







Globally, 8-10 million soldiers died in WWII.





In terms of total cases, the CDC says US cases hit 981,246 compared to 957,875. The CDC count is the US 'official' tally but it trails other numbers. Adding in the most up-to-date numbers, US cases already surpass 1 million.