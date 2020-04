US coronavirus economic package small business lending program begins Friday

I posted earlier on comments from Mnuchin

Mnuchin spoke on the support provisions for small business. In a nushell the small business support package:



small businesses are eligible



loans with maturity of 2 years

interest rate of 0.5% … note this has been set now at 1%

loan payments do not need to be made for the first 6 months

collateral, personal guarantees are not required

fees are zero

loan covers expenses back dated to Feb 15, through to June 30 this year

loan can be forgiven

This is a part of the recently approved Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. You'll recall this Act was the subject of a few weeks haggling in the Congress but it finally passed and President Trump singed it into law.





Like the headline says, its slated to begin Friday US time, but some banks are saying they are not yet prepared:

say they are still awaiting guidance from the Small Business Administration and Treasury

systems, software etc. need to be set.

Time is of the essence in this economic response to the virus damage. Keep an eye on this as it develops, delays will be a negative input for markets.