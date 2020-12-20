US coronavirus economic relief bill said to be close to an agreement - "closing in on an outcome"

An update on negotiations for a vote in the US Congress on the COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Funding for the US government expires just after midnight on Sunday 20 December 2020 so that's a bit of an, admittedly artificial, deadline (more of a not feeling very well line rather than a dead line).





Latest remarks from some of the main players:

Senate Majority Leader McConnell - "We are winnowing down the remaining differences ... I believe I can speak for all sides when I say that I hope and expect to have a final agreement nailed down in a matter of hours."

Senate Minority Leader Schumer - "There are a few issues outstanding, but I'm quite hopeful that we're closing in on an outcome ... It appears that barring a major mishap, the Senate and House will be able to vote on final legislation as early as tonight."

Note that getting the bill approved on Sunday may not be possible, it may stretch to Monday.





The package is expected (not for certain, we'll have to wait and see for that) to include, amongst other items:

add $300 to weekly unemployment payments through to mid-March

two programs to expand the pool of people eligible for unemployment benefits and extend their duration

$600 checks

temporary increase in food-stamp benefits

airline payroll support

more for the Paycheck Protection Program



