US coronavirus economic relief bill voting is ongoing, has the votes to pass in the House

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Once the House of Representatives pass the bill (a majority have backed it) it'll go to the Senate for voting. 

Its likely to pass there also. 



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose