US Coronavirus economic relief package - Mnuchin and Schumer are meeting again

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Democrat Senate LEader Schumer are meeting again 

US media reports 

Mnuchin, on his to Schumer, says they're getting close
Asked how close, he holds up two fingers about an inch apart. "This close."

Hope for a deal should give risk a lift on these reports. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose