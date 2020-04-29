US coronavirus - Florida Governor says the state to begin reopening on Monday 4 May

COVID-19 news out of the US

  • Phase 1 of the reopening to begin May 4
  • in some counties only (some will not be included in reopening as yet)
Counties excluded from the phase 1 reopening include Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach counties


