US coronavirus hospitalisation number the highest since July 10

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Update on COVID-19 cases in the US.

  • 1.5 million tests
  • 119k newly confirmed cases
  • 59k people currently hospitalized
  • death toll 580
The hospitalization number clocked up its largest single-day increase since July 10
  • highest total number since July 25


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose